Shares of Sears Hometown A Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (SHOS, LL, HD, LOW, TTS)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Sears Hometown A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.77. Following is Lumber Liquidato with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.35. Home Depot Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.04.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.56, and Tile Shop Hldgs rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.01.

