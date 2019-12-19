Shares of Liveperson Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Internet Software & Services Industry (LPSN, BV, APPF, ETSY, MTCH)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Liveperson Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14,321.16. Bazaarvoice Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 185.46. Appfolio Inc - A ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 139.08.

Etsy Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 88.29, and Match Group Inc rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 46.39.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Match Group Inc and will alert subscribers who have MTCH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.