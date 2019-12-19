Shares of Eldorado Resorts Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (ERI, IGT, WYNN, GDEN, MCRI)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Eldorado Resorts ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.36. International Ga is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.68. Wynn Resorts Ltd ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.85.

Golden Entertain follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.26, and Monarch Casino rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.15.

