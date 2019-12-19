Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry (KO, MNST, PEP, COKE, FIZZ)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Coca-Cola Co/The ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.34. Monster Beverage is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.89. Pepsico Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.71.

Coca-Cola Bottli follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.15, and Natl Beverage rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.57.

