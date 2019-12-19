Shares of Chegg Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Education Services Industry (CHGG, BFAM, STRA, ABCD, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1,005.18. Following is Bright Horizons with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 32.32. Strayer Educatio ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 24.29.

Cambium Learning follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.32, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.64.

