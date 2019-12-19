Shares of Catchmark Timb-A Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Specialized REITs Industry (CTT, SBAC, AMT, DLR, CCI)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Catchmark Timb-A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 35.53. Following is Sba Comm Corp with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 31.62. American Tower C ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 31.43.

Digital Realty follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.05, and Crown Castle Int rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 29.06.

