Relatively High EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Vertex Pharm in the Biotechnology Industry (VRTX, GHDX, IONS, BMRN, RGEN)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Vertex Pharm ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1,181.85. Following is Genomic Health I with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 470.62. Ionis Pharmaceut ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 315.50.

Biomarin Pharmac follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 238.50, and Repligen Corp rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 148.42.

