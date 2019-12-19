Relatively High EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Us Cellular Corp in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (USM, SHEN, TMUS, WIFI, SPOK)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Us Cellular Corp ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.86. Following is Shenandoah Telec with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.21. T-Mobile Us Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.43.

Boingo Wireless follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.57, and Spok Holdings In rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.28.

