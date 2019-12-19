Relatively High EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Revlon Inc-A in the Personal Products Industry (REV, EL, EPC, COTY, IPAR)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Revlon Inc-A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 33.92. Following is Estee Lauder with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.37. Edgewell Persona ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.26.

Coty Inc-Cl A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.68, and Inter Parfums rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.11.

