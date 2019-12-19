Relatively High EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Aaon Inc in the Building Products Industry (AAON, ALLE, LII, SSD, WMS)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Aaon Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 31.74. Allegion Plc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.61. Lennox Intl Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.10.

Simpson Mfg follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.56, and Advanced Drainag rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.31.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Advanced Drainag on September 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Advanced Drainag have risen 15.4%. We continue to monitor Advanced Drainag for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.