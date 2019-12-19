Owens Realty Mor is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (ORM, CMO, EARN, ANH, AGNC)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Owens Realty Mor ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 58.75. Following is Capstead Mortgag with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 54.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 42.62.

Anworth Mortgage follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 42.41, and Agnc Investment rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 38.18.

