Nelnet Inc-Cl A has the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Consumer Finance Industry (NNI, PRAA, CACC, FCFS, RM)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Nelnet Inc-Cl A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.45. Pra Group Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.28. Credit Acceptanc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.68.

Firstcash Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.23, and Regional Managem rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.29.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Regional Managem on August 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Regional Managem have risen 13.6%. We continue to monitor Regional Managem for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.