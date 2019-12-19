Marriott Intl-A is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (MAR, HLT, CHH, H, BEL)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Marriott Intl-A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.04. Following is Hilton Worldwide with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.61. Choice Hotels ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.46.

Hyatt Hotels-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.76, and Belmond Ltd-A rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.15.

