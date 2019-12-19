Lumber Liquidato has the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (LL, SHOS, HD, LOW, TTS)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Lumber Liquidato ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 57.26. Following is Sears Hometown A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.77. Home Depot Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.43.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.14, and Tile Shop Hldgs rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.01.

