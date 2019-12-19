Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Detected in Shares of Stratasys Ltd (SSYS, EFII, AVID, AAPL, NTAP)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Stratasys Ltd ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.69. Elec For Imaging is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.41. Avid Technology ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.53.

Apple Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.03, and Netapp Inc rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.93.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Netapp Inc on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Netapp Inc have risen 9.3%. We continue to monitor Netapp Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.