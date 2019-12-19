Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Veeva Systems-A (VEEV, MDSO, OMCL, CPSI, INOV)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Veeva Systems-A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 121.49. Medidata Solutio is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 55.65. Omnicell Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 44.04.

Computer Program follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 41.97, and Inovalon Holdi-A rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 40.51.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Inovalon Holdi-A on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Inovalon Holdi-A have risen 9.9%. We continue to monitor Inovalon Holdi-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.