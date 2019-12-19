Brady Corp - A has the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry (BRC, CMPR, LABL, EBF, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Brady Corp - A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.86. Following is Cimpress Nv with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.41. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.42.

Ennis Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.71, and Innerworkings In rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.49.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innerworkings In on August 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Innerworkings In have risen 37.8%. We continue to monitor Innerworkings In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.