Vulcan Materials has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, EXP, USLM, SUM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.41. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a EV/Sales of 4.85. Eagle Materials ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.62.

Us Lime & Minera follows with a EV/Sales of 2.84, and Summit Materia-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.11.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Summit Materia-A on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Summit Materia-A have risen 30.7%. We continue to monitor Summit Materia-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.