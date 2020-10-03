Top 5 Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (UHT, CHCT, MPW, NHI, CTRE)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Universal Health ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 23.43. Following is Community Health with a EV/Sales of 23.37. Medical Properti ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 16.54.

Natl Health Inv follows with a EV/Sales of 15.83, and Caretrust Rei rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 15.32.

