Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (USPH, CSU, ACHC, HCA, UHS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.94. Cap Senior Livin is next with a EV/Sales of 2.23. Acadia Healthcar ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.94.

Hca Healthcare I follows with a EV/Sales of 1.67, and Universal Hlth-B rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.44.

