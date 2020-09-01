Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (CGNX, MLAB, KEYS, BMI, ZBRA)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Cognex Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 11.63. Mesa Labs is next with a EV/Sales of 10.63. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 6.09.

Badger Meter Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 4.63, and Zebra Tech Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.06.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zebra Tech Corp on July 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $212.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Zebra Tech Corp have risen 20.6%. We continue to monitor Zebra Tech Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.