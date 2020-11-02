Top 5 Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (KSS, JWN, M, DDS, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Kohls Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 0.56. Nordstrom Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 0.51. Macy'S Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.37.

Dillards Inc-A follows with a EV/Sales of 0.33, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.30.

