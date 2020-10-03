Shares of Shenandoah Telec Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (SHEN, TMUS, WIFI, S, USM)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Shenandoah Telec ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.59. T-Mobile Us Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 2.43. Boingo Wireless ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.17.

Sprint Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 2.03, and Us Cellular Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.95.

