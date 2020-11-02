Shares of Nustar Energy L P Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (NS, CLNE, REX, HFC, CVI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Nustar Energy L P ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.29. Following is Clean Energy Fue with a EV/Sales of 1.27. Rex American Res ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.62.

Hollyfrontier Co follows with a EV/Sales of 0.62, and Cvr Energy Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.61.

