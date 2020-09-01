Shares of Ipg Photonics Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (IPGP, CTS, PKE, FN, MEI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.50. Following is Cts Corp with a EV/Sales of 2.19. Park Electrochem ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.04.

Fabrinet follows with a EV/Sales of 1.58, and Methode Elec rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.33.

