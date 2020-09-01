Shares of Henry Schein Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, PDCO, ACET, MCK, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Henry Schein Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 0.94. Patterson Cos is next with a EV/Sales of 0.55. Aceto Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.41.

Mckesson Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 0.17, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.14.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cardinal Health on December 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $52.30. Since that call, shares of Cardinal Health have fallen 4.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.