Shares of Freshpet Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (FRPT, BUFF, MKC, TR, HSY)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Freshpet Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 14.44. Following is Blue Buffalo Pet with a EV/Sales of 6.23. Mccormick-N/V ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 4.88.

Tootsie Roll Ind follows with a EV/Sales of 4.36, and Hershey Co/The rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.26.

