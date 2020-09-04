Shares of Fed Agri Mtg-C Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (AGM, TFSL, AF, BLMT, CFFN)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 38.77. Tfs Financial Co is next with a EV/Sales of 15.93. Astoria Finl ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 11.48.

Bsb Bancorp Inc/ follows with a EV/Sales of 10.86, and Capitol Federal rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 10.46.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Capitol Federal on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.20. Since that call, shares of Capitol Federal have fallen 14.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.