Shares of Estee Lauder Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Personal Products Industry (EL, MED, IPAR, HLF, COTY)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Estee Lauder ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.90. Following is Medifast Inc with a EV/Sales of 3.36. Inter Parfums ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.15.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a EV/Sales of 1.81, and Coty Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.67.

