Ross Stores Inc has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Apparel Retail Industry (ROST, BURL, BOOT, BKE, TJX)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ross Stores Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.10. Burlington Store is next with a EV/Sales of 2.70. Boot Barn Holdin ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.68.

The Buckle Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 1.15, and Tjx Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.05.

