Re/Max Holdings is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (RMAX, HF, MMI, JLL, RLGY)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:46am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Re/Max Holdings ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.52. Hff Inc-A is next with a EV/Sales of 3.26. Marcus & Millich ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.20.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a EV/Sales of 0.69, and Realogy Holdings rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.69.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Re/Max Holdings and will alert subscribers who have RMAX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Ticker(s): RMAX HF MMI JLL RLGY

