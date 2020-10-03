Re/Max Holdings is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (RMAX, HF, MMI, JLL, RLGY)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.
Re/Max Holdings ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.52. Hff Inc-A is next with a EV/Sales of 3.26. Marcus & Millich ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.20.
Jones Lang Lasal follows with a EV/Sales of 0.69, and Realogy Holdings rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.69.
