Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Netflix Inc in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (NFLX, AMZN, GAIA, TRIP, NTRI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Netflix Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 11.89. Following is Amazon.Com Inc with a EV/Sales of 4.83. Gaia Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.51.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 2.37, and Nutrisystem Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.73.

