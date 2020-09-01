Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Us Physical Ther in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, CSU, ACHC, HCA, UHS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.49. Following is Cap Senior Livin with a EV/Sales of 2.34. Acadia Healthcar ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.12.

Hca Healthcare I follows with a EV/Sales of 1.90, and Universal Hlth-B rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.69.

