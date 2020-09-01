Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Tempur Sealy Int in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, MHK, LZB, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.36. Following is Leggett & Platt with a EV/Sales of 1.80. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.26.

La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 0.84, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.61.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mohawk Inds on December 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $138.59. Since that call, shares of Mohawk Inds have fallen 7.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.