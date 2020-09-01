Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Brady Corp - A in the Commercial Printing Industry (BRC, CMPR, DLX, LABL, EBF)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Brady Corp - A ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.54. Following is Cimpress Nv with a EV/Sales of 1.78. Deluxe Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.50.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 1.35, and Ennis Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.34.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ennis Inc on December 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Ennis Inc have risen 3.5%. We continue to monitor Ennis Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.