Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Navient Corp in the Consumer Finance Industry (NAVI, NNI, CACC, ALLY, SC)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Navient Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 20.53. Nelnet Inc-Cl A is next with a EV/Sales of 16.80. Credit Acceptanc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 9.51.

Ally Financial I follows with a EV/Sales of 6.15, and Santander Consum rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 5.74.

