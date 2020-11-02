Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Rh in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (RH, AAN, WSM, HVT, BBBY)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Rh ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.40. Following is Aaron'S Inc with a EV/Sales of 1.23. Williams-Sonoma ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.11.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a EV/Sales of 0.49, and Bed Bath &Beyond rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.23.

