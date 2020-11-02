Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Navient Corp in the Consumer Finance Industry (NAVI, NNI, CACC, ALLY, SC)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Navient Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 20.75. Following is Nelnet Inc-Cl A with a EV/Sales of 17.09. Credit Acceptanc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 10.23.

Ally Financial I follows with a EV/Sales of 6.61, and Santander Consum rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 6.06.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Navient Corp on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Navient Corp have risen 10.3%. We continue to monitor Navient Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.