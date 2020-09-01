Pdvwireless Inc is Among the Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (PDVW, IRDM, CCOI, I, ZAYO)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Pdvwireless Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 93.75. Iridium Communic is next with a EV/Sales of 8.92. Cogent Communica ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 7.37.

Intelsat Sa follows with a EV/Sales of 6.76, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 5.43.

