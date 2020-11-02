Monster Beverage is Among the Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (MNST, KO, PEP, FIZZ, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Monster Beverage ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 10.84. Following is Coca-Cola Co/The with a EV/Sales of 8.29. Pepsico Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.53.

Natl Beverage follows with a EV/Sales of 1.98, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.82.

