Monsanto Co is Among the Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (MON, FMC, CF, SMG, UAN)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Monsanto Co ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.30. Fmc Corp is next with a EV/Sales of 4.02. Cf Industries Ho ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.67.

Scotts Miracle follows with a EV/Sales of 2.60, and CVR Partners LP rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.10.

