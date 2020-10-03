Mesa Labs is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (MLAB, CGNX, KEYS, BMI, TRMB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Mesa Labs ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 10.23. Following is Cognex Corp with a EV/Sales of 8.67. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.35.

Badger Meter Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 4.50, and Trimble Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.44.

