Landauer Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (LDR, BEAT, CHE, AMED, LHCG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Landauer Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.92. Following is Biotelemetry Inc with a EV/Sales of 4.48. Chemed Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 4.07.

Amedisys Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 4.04, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.92.

