Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Orchid Island Ca (ORC, CMO, AGNC, DX, ANH)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Orchid Island Ca ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 77.68. Following is Capstead Mortgag with a EV/Sales of 51.29. Agnc Investment ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 35.39.

Dynex Capital follows with a EV/Sales of 33.48, and Anworth Mortgage rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 31.82.

