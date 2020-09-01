Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP, PRI, TMK, FFG, AFL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Trupanion Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.27. Primerica Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 3.75. Torchmark Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.62.

Fbl Finl Group-A follows with a EV/Sales of 2.04, and Aflac Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.94.

