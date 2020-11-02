Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ipg Photonics (IPGP, CTS, PKE, FN, MXWL)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.27. Following is Cts Corp with a EV/Sales of 2.13. Park Electrochem ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.87.

Fabrinet follows with a EV/Sales of 1.54, and Maxwell Tech Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.18.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Maxwell Tech Inc on January 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Maxwell Tech Inc have risen 78.1%. We continue to monitor Maxwell Tech Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.