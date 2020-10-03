Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Cable One Inc (CABO, CHTR, MSGN, GNCMA, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 9.65. Charter Commun-A is next with a EV/Sales of 4.66. Msg Networks- A ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.07.

Gen Comm-A follows with a EV/Sales of 2.92, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.73.

