Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of O'Reilly Automot (ORLY, AZO, MNRO, CRMT, KMX)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

O'Reilly Automot ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.23. Following is Autozone Inc with a EV/Sales of 3.21. Monro Muffler ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.71.

America'S Car-Ma follows with a EV/Sales of 1.68, and Carmax Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.67.

