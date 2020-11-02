Energous Corp has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (WATT, VICR, PLUG, VSLR, AME)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Energous Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 55.13. Following is Vicor Corp with a EV/Sales of 8.59. Plug Power Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 8.56.

Vivint Solar Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 6.71, and Ametek Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 5.45.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Energous Corp and will alert subscribers who have WATT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.