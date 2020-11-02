Coupa Software I has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Internet Software & Services Industry (COUP, APPF, TWLO, VRSN, QTWO)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Coupa Software I ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 47.20. Following is Appfolio Inc - A with a EV/Sales of 30.06. Twilio Inc - A ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 26.70.

Verisign Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 21.51, and Q2 Holdings Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 17.60.

